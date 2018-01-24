TJMS
Guy’s Got A Gripe: TSA Agents Can’t Do Math

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/24/18- As a comedian Guy Torry flies all over the place and a number of things can happen while travelling. Guy’s gripe today is with TSA agents that can’t do math! He had a 5 ounce bottle of cologne that was filled halfway. TSA worker told him to check his bottle in even though it was half way full!

