Guy’s Got A Gripe: TSA Agents Can’t Do Math

1/24/18- As a comedian Guy Torry flies all over the place and a number of things can happen while travelling. Guy’s gripe today is with TSA agents that can’t do math! He had a 5 ounce bottle of cologne that was filled halfway. TSA worker told him to check his bottle in even though it was half way full!

