TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Hugh Masakela

D.L. Chandler
2 reads
Leave a comment

Hearts are heavy in South Africa and across the world as the world mourns the loss of iconic jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela. The South African musician and anti-apartheid activist passed after a long battle with prostate cancer, leaving behind a dazzling array of work.

Hugh Ramapolo Masekela was born April 4, 1939 in Witbank, South Africa. As a boy, an uncle exposed him to the American jazz styles of Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong. At 14, anti-apartheid activist Rev. Trevor Huddleston managed to snag a trumpet from Satchmo and gave it to the young prodigy.

After working with a band put together by Huddleston, Masekela went on to join another iconic band in The Jazz Epistles, which was the first all-Black jazz band in South Africa to make a record. However, his time with the band was short-lived.

In 1960, the Sharpeville massacre, when South African police opened fire on protesters, broke up the band. Apartheid’s oppressive tentacles tightened around this time and with the help of ex-wife Miriam Makeba, who relocated to New York, Masekela fled the country,

In 1968, Masekela scored a major No. 1 hit with his single “Grazing In The Grass,” leading to a prolific period of releases. In 1987, Masekela scored another hit with the anti-apartheid anthem “Bring Him Back Home” dedicated to late anti-apartheid leader and future South African President, Nelson Mandela.

In all, Masekela record well over 40 albums, and worked with the aforementioned Belafonte and Paul Simon among countless others. Top figures in his homeland have all paid respectful homage to “Bra Hugh” as he was affectionately known, and his family has graciously thanked his adoring fans.

Hugh Masekela was 78.

PHOTO: Tom Beetz 

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic License.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Hugh Masakela

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 15 hours ago
01.23.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 17 hours ago
01.23.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 18 hours ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 20 hours ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 20 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Photos