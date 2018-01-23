‘Get Out’ Oscar Nod Is Exciting But….

We are all jumping up and down about ‘Get Out’ getting nominated for Best Picture, Best Leading Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, which we should be. So we won’t be using #OscarsSoWhite this year right? Maybe not.

The question now will ‘Get Out’ and Jordan Peele win any awards. So far this awards season, ‘Get Out’ has been nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture. It lost both. It was also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Male Actor in a Motion Picture and it lost in both categories. Daniel Kaluuya did win an Image Award for Best Actor but the movie lost out to ‘Girls Trip’ for best picture.

As excited as we are to get noticed, win would be great! But no matter what, Peele can all was say that he was Oscar nominated. That’s more money no matter what! The 90th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 3rd at 8pm.

Will you watch the Oscars?