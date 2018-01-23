Who Can Beat Trump in 2020?

0 reads Leave a comment
CNN did a poll to find out who American’s would vote for in the next presidential election. The results are very interesting.
Trump trails Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a 55% to 42%. Oprah beats him 51% to 43% but former Vice President Joe Biden is the one who could really beat Trump. Biden vs Trump is 57% to 40% split. Wow!
Please note that Biden, Sanders nor Oprah have announced that they are running for office. The options are really interesting. Hummmm…
14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years
13 photos Launch gallery
14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years
1. The classic ’70s layered look.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. ’80s kween tresses.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. She brought the ’90s in with style…and fringe.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Boss bangs and buoyancy.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. Layered and luminous.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Queen O’s hair is full of life.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look.Source:getty 9 of 13
10. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. The media mogul’s ‘fro is on fleek.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Locks fit for a Queen.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods.Source:Getty 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours