Who Can Beat Trump in 2020?

CNN did a poll to find out who American’s would vote for in the next presidential election. The results are very interesting.

Trump trails Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a 55% to 42%. Oprah beats him 51% to 43% but former Vice President Joe Biden is the one who could really beat Trump. Biden vs Trump is 57% to 40% split. Wow!

Please note that Biden, Sanders nor Oprah have announced that they are running for office. The options are really interesting. Hummmm…