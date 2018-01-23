Politics
Home > Politics

Who Can Beat Trump in 2020?

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America

Source: Fred Watkins / Getty

CNN did a poll to find out who American’s would vote for in the next presidential election. The results are very interesting.

Trump trails Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a 55% to 42%.  Oprah beats him 51% to 43% but former Vice President Joe Biden is the one who could really beat Trump. Biden vs Trump is  57% to 40% split. Wow!

Please note that Biden,  Sanders nor Oprah  have announced that they are running for office. The options are really interesting. Hummmm…

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

13 photos Launch gallery

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

Continue reading 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.23.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 7 hours ago
01.23.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 8 hours ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 10 hours ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 10 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 20 hours ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 21 hours ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 23 hours ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Photos