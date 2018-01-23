O’Shea Jackson Jr. Wants You To See ‘Den Of Theives’

Your browser does not support iframes.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. son of actor and music rap legend Ice Cube is well on his way in a career of acting. After his phenomenal performance in Straight Outta Compton, he’s returning to the big screen in the new film Den Of Thieves.

Before jumping into movie talk, Kym Whitley had to ask if he thought his father prefered acting or music more than the other.

“I would say acting. You know my father, you know I’ve seen my father on both sides. I think its fun you know when he does music its music as Ice Cube. I feel that acting gives him more things to work with,” explained Jackson. “It lets him get down a little bit more. Gives you a couple more characters to work with. So I would say acting because you know everyone wants to play a superhero every now and then.”

Den Of Thieves is an action packed film about a group of guys and a major bank heist.

“Den Of Thieves is about a group of men who are ex-military. They don’t know what to do with their skills once they got home. You know there’s no war. It kind of leads them into a life of crime,” explained Jackson Jr. “And a it’s a heist, you know. They’re into robbing the big banks. They’re known as the outlaws and that’s really the crew that I’m in. 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber, myself and Evan Jones.”

Den Of Thieves in theaters now.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: