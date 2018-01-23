Black Girl Problems: Should Women Tell Other Women What They Make?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/23/18- Black Girl Problems is another new segment for Kym and Sherri that looks at the challenges that Black women have to face. Today’s topic is asking the question whether or not women should tell each other what they make in the entertainment industry. We’ve recently seen Mo’Nique and Tracee Ellis Ross talk about it.

