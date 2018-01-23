What’s In Your Purse With Sherri & Kym!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/23/18- We’ve got a new segment with Kym Whitley & Sherri Shepherd called What’s In Your Purse! Both ladies name three things that could be in their purse and everyone has to guest the right one. Sherri may have tweezers, a tooth-brush and some candy while Kym may have a condom, a single serving of wine and scissors. Which one’s in their bag?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: