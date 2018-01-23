Local
Take Your Lego Lover To This Free Lego Event This Weekend

Karen Clark
Lego Cake

Source: Unknown / facebook.com/CupcakesBySJ

Check out the free LegoPalooza this weekend in Chapel Hill!

Since 2005, LEGOPalooza has been put on at the Morehead Planetarium & Science center by the North Carolina LEGO Users Group. Come see all sorts of cool LEGO exhibits from settlements in outer space to hometowns throughout America (including forts, amusement parks, city landmarks and more)… there’s something for everyone to enjoy!  Bring your family and friends to Morehead on Saturday, Jan 27, 11am – 4pm and Sunday, Jan 28, 1-4 pm.. LEGOPalooza is recommended for ages 6 and older, but younger children are free to come.

Admission to the LEGOPalooza exhibit area is free. (There may be brief waits for admission, to ensure that we do not have more people in the exhibit area than our building codes permit.)

Morehead Planetarium & Science Center
250 East Franklin St

Chapel Hill, NC 27599

Dates: January 28, 2018
Phone: (919) 962-1236
Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Price: Free

