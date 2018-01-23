Take Your Lego Lover To This Free Lego Event This Weekend

2 reads Leave a comment
Check out the free LegoPalooza this weekend in Chapel Hill!
Admission to the LEGOPalooza exhibit area is free. (There may be brief waits for admission, to ensure that we do not have more people in the exhibit area than our building codes permit.)
Morehead Planetarium & Science Center
250 East Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27599
Dates: January 28, 2018
Phone: (919) 962-1236
Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Price: Free
