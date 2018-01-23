Durham Public School System Has Announced Makeup Days For Last Week’s Snow Storm

Continue reading GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

It's Paris Couture Fashion Week and Christian Dior debuted their highly anticipated Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection. If you thought the show itself with the surrealist designs by Maria Grazia Chiuri was awe-inspiring, these Black celebrities put on one hell of a pre-show with their show-stopping looks as they arrived to the show at Musée Rodin in Paris. Get into models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow's runway-ready looks as well as Willow Smith in a beautiful polka dot tulle skirt. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean slayed as a couple in the high fashion clothing. Want to get these Dior looks without paying Dior prices? We found a statement piece in each look for less. Click through our gallery to acquire these fashionable celebs couture style!