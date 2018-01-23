Georgia Mom Says She Asks 5-Year-Old Daughter To Pay Rent And Internet Sounds Off

One Georgia mom recently shared her technique for teaching her child about the value of a dollar. Essence Evans asks her 5-year-old daughter to help pay rent, she said in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

But how does the 5 year old have rent money? Well, Evans gives a $7 weekly allowance to her child, expecting her to give $5 back for monthly expenses.

“[It’s] $1 for rent, $1 for water, $1 for electricity, $1 for cable and $1 for food,” Evans wrote about what she tells her daughter about the money. “The other $2 she gets to save or do what she wants with.”

The story that Evans tells her daughter about where her dollars are going is not true, she said. She actually puts the $5 in a saving account for her child. She wants to teach her daughter about financial responsibility and help to prepare her for the real world, she said.

“This strategy not only prepares your child for the real world,” the mother wrote. “But when they see how much bills are they will appreciate you for giving them a huge discount.”

Evans’ post has many folks talking online. As of Tuesday, her post has been shared more than 321,000 times with 45,000 comments. A lot of the posts give props to Evans’, calling out her “good intentions” and “need” to teach her daughter about financial management at an early age.

“Evans Essence I LOVE your method of training! The Bible says It’s supposed to start from infancy not wait until later in life. If the process continued through secular education throughout, children would have an even better chance in life. I applaud you, along with the many others that appreciate your share,” Katie Blair, a Facebook commenter, wrote.

The flip side of the debate questions whether Evans’ approach is inappropriate given her daughter’s young age. But the overwhelming response is positive, with many folks having co-signed and expressing their desire to practice similar parenting techniques. They are unapologetic about their praise, too.

