Top Of The Morning: The Dynamic Boo’s Are Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/23/18- TiTi and TaTa are back in the Funny Chair and it’s even better because they join us on Tuesdays and Thursdays! Tom and the crew talk about the Oscar nominations, Childish Gambino and the special red velvet Twinkies Kym sent Tom.

18 photos Launch gallery

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

Photos