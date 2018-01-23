Top Of The Morning: The Dynamic Boo’s Are Back!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/23/18- TiTi and TaTa are back in the Funny Chair and it’s even better because they join us on Tuesdays and Thursdays! Tom and the crew talk about the Oscar nominations, Childish Gambino and the special red velvet Twinkies Kym sent Tom.

