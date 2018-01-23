Black Moms Matter: When Is It Okay To Tell Your Kid To Lie?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/23/18- Lying is never a good thing but what about those white lies that you tell your kid is okay? Sherri tells her son that he can never tell a woman that she’s fat even when she ask. Kym tells her kid not to answer the door when the Jehovah Witnesses come through!

