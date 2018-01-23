Morning Minute: The Lord Was With Steve Brown!

1/23/18- Comedian Steve Brown got lucky at his comedy show when and an angry audience member tried to hit him with a mic stand and stool. He dodged every swing like a pro!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: