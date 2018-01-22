If Guy Were You: Kanye West & His Baby Chicago West

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/22/18- Guy’s not too pleased about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West naming their baby girl Chicago. The kids have a lot to live up to according to Guy. If all the West kids with their strange names don’t turn out to be rappers or models then they’ll have a hard time with those names as adults!

