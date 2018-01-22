Morning Minute: They Named Her Chicago West!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/22/18- Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West revealed the name of the newest edition to their family, Chicago West. Named after Kanye’s hometown and the place where it all started, Chris Paul thinks Donald Trump wanted to name his youngest son after the place where it started for him. Can you guess where?

