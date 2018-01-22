What happen this weekend in the NFL?

The New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nail biting game. The Jags has it up until the 4th quarter and lost by 4 points. 24 to 20! That hurt!

Then The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38 to 7! The odds favored the Vikings but they didn’t play well at ALL!

Well now we know who’s going to the Super Bowl! The Eagles vs Patriots. So who are you routing for?