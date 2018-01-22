Sports
Home > Sports

SUPER BOWL!

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

What happen this weekend in the NFL?

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nail biting game. The Jags has it up until the 4th quarter and lost by 4 points. 24 to 20! That hurt!

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Then The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38 to 7! The odds favored the Vikings but they didn’t play well at ALL!

Well now we know who’s going to the Super Bowl! The Eagles vs Patriots. So who are you routing for?

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

4 photos Launch gallery

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Continue reading Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 7 hours ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 8 hours ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 9 hours ago
01.22.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 9 hours ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 10 hours ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 19 hours ago
01.22.18
Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss…
 23 hours ago
01.22.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Welp! Did Amina Buddafly Just File For Divorce?
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Mo’Nique Elaborates On Her Netflix Boycott: ‘I Am…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The Internet Found Out What Kim & Kanye…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Photos