Movie News
Home > Movie News

2018 SAG Award Winners

bvick
2 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Did you watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) last night? It was a good show. Here are the winners!

Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
 Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
“The Big Sick”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“Mudbound”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Baby Driver”
“Dunkirk”
“Logan”
“Wonder Woman” *WINNER
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”
Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” *WINNER
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
*Sterling K. Brown became the first African American Man to win Outstanding Performace by a Male Actor in A Drama Series!!
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy, “The Crown” *WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”
William H. Macy, “Shameless” *WINNER
Marc Maron, “GLOW”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” *WINNER
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Black-ish”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“GLOW”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Veep” *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“GLOW”
“Homeland”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

18 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. This awards show is special because the actors' peers choose each other for the awards! See the stars from Black-ish, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and more showing off their red carpet style. Which looks are your favorites? Tell us in the comment section.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 7 hours ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 8 hours ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 9 hours ago
01.22.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 9 hours ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 10 hours ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 19 hours ago
01.22.18
Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss…
 23 hours ago
01.22.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Welp! Did Amina Buddafly Just File For Divorce?
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Mo’Nique Elaborates On Her Netflix Boycott: ‘I Am…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The Internet Found Out What Kim & Kanye…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Photos