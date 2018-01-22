Huggy Lowdown: Is Trump Serious!?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/22/18- The government is in its third day of a shutdown and the last thing we need is Donald Trump messing it up even more, according to Huggy. Trump still headed to Mar-a-Lago for his annual fundraiser where couples paid $100k to get in and then a quarter of a million to participate. Really!

