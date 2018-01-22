UA Student Expelled For Racist Posts Says She’s Sorry…But Too Late

A white University of Alabama student has apologized for posting social media videos using the N-word and other racial profanities about African Americans – but she was still expelled from the southern college.

Harley Barber, a 19-year-old from New Jersey, went on a bizarre racist rant last week in which she posted multiple views about how much she hates black people.

In Barber’s first video, she says:

“We do not waste water,” Barber said. “We don’t waste water because of people in Syria. I love how I act like I love black people because I f–king hate n—–s. So, that’s really interesting — I f—king hate n—–s, but I just saved the f–king n—–s by shutting that water off.”

In a second video, Barber takes aim at Black folks and Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I’ve wanted to be in Alpha Phi since f–king high school and nobody f—king understands how much I love Alpha Phi,” Barber says, staring directly at the camera. “And now someone wants to save my finsta because I said n—-r? You know what? N—-r, n—-r, n—-r. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day.”

Barber said she’s received threatening phone calls because of her remarks. It marks the second time recently that a white college student has expressed racist sentiments about African-Americans.

Several universities across the country have instituted cultural workshops for students but it’s hard to change deep-rooted racial biases no matter how many diversity sessions colleges implement.

Barber is a classic example of a student with strong racial hostilities who clearly should have been expelled. There was no place for Barber in an institution for higher learning where she was required to interact with students of color on a daily basis.

“I did something really, really bad,” Barber told The Washington Post. “I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

Barber’s apology sounds hollow. Did Barber apologize because she honestly felt she had done something terribly wrong? Or did she apologize because she was trying to avoid being kicked out of school?

Either way, Barber is out at the University of Alabama.

“These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama,” university spokesman Chris Bryant said in a statement. “This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.”

On the video, a female voice can be heard urging Barber not to post the video, but she continues to curse.

“I’m in the South now, bitch,” Barber continued. “So everyone can f–k off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say n—-r as much as I want.”

Barber’s mother, Jill Barbera, said she agreed with the school’s decision to expel her daughter.

“This is not a reflection of how she was raised,” Barbera told NJ.com. “She’s just degrading herself and it breaks my heart. I hope someone can look at this and learn. I don’t want anyone to feel what I feel.”

“I love my kid,” Barbera told NJ.com. “I wish this never happened for everyone involved. I can’t apologize for her actions, and I won’t. But I’ll apologize for the pain it caused people.”

Meanwhile, Barber is still apologizing.

“I’m an idiot,” she said.

I agree.



