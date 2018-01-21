Entertainment News
Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple

The Harvard couple took a little trip away from campus to visit New York City.

Barack and Malia Obama

Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson seem to be going strong!

The Harvard couple took a little trip away from campus to visit New York City. Here they are strolling the cobble streets of SoHo.

The two were first spotted together at the Harvard-Yale football game last fall kissing.

So who is this Rory guy? According to The Daily Mail Rory is a 19-year-old sophomore from the UK who  insiders say is considered “quite a catch.” (Not much of a catch as Malia…just saying)

Now we just wonder if Barack and Michelle approve!

