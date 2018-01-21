WTH? Ex-Assistant Police Chief Encouraged Recruit To ‘Shoot’ Black People

A former police official in Kentucky repeatedly encouraged a recruit on Facebook to “shoot” Black kids caught smoking marijuana and to sexually abuse their parents, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The revelation in suburban Louisville has sparked an outrage in the local Black community, which was demanding answers.

SEE ALSO: Louisiana Assistant Police Chief Resigns After Racist Facebook Post

“It is not safe to be Black in this version of America and it has never been. We are tired. What we do next will depend on what White people in places of power and privilege do to respond to the felonious, contemptuous suggestion that Black life is disposable,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.

Trust is eroded because victims of racism have been told to be silent and to stop interrupting the singing of the national anthem and flag waving, with their silent, take a knee approach to protest. — L'ville Urban League (@LouisvilleUL) January 20, 2018

Todd Shaw, the former assistant police chief in the town of Prospect, even offered detailed, explicit instructions to a recruit who asked him about “the right thing to do” as part of a written assignment, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell explained in a letter to the mayor of Prospect.

“F— the right thing. If black shoot them,” Shaw responded on Facebook. If the parents get angry, “F—” the juvenile’s mother and “handcuff” the father “and make him suck my d—,” he continued, adding “Unless daddy is Black. … Then shoot him.” Shaw tried to keep his message private, but a judge ordered them released after media open records requests.

The prosecutor discovered the Facebook messages while investigating Shaw for interfering with a sexual abuse probe. Officials suspended him without pay in September, and he resigned after the prosecutor confronted him with the social media message. “We want him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He should find no peace in this community,” the Urban League stated.

SEE ALSO:

Do Ben Carson’s Son And Wife Work For HUD, Too?

Doug Jones Comes Under Fire For Siding With Republicans In Government Shutdown