Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Launches Scholarship Fund To Honor Jordan Edwards

“His dream will live on through another deserving student, and #JordanEdwards will live on as more than just a hashtag,” says actress Logan Browning.

The cast and crew of the Netflix series “Dear White People” have joined forces to launch a scholarship fund in the name of  Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old unarmed Black teen who was fatally shot by a police officer in Texas last year. The Jordan Edwards Memorial Scholarship was announced on Instagram this week by Logan Browning, one of the show’s actresses.

The fund was created to financially support deserving students who face barriers to furthering their education. The scholarship will go to a student who decides to enroll full-time at the University of Alabama; the same institution where Edwards wanted to pursue his college degree.

On Monday, Browning took to Instagram to share the news about the scholarship fund. “Last year, the same weekend Dear White People premiered, we were deeply saddened by the loss of 15-year-old honor student/athlete Jordan Edwards. Jordan aspired to play football at the current NCAA champion University of Alabama” she wrote in a caption. “To honor his life, our cast and crew formed a scholarship fund in his name. His dream will live on through another deserving student, and #JordanEdwards will live on as more than just a hashtag.”

The actors teamed up with the Black Alumni Association and Edwards’ loved ones to establish the scholarship fund. The creators of the scholarship were looking to change the narrative surrounding Edwards’ death. They want him to be remembered as more than just a Black teen who lost his life at the hands of a police officer, but rather a standout student who excelled in sports and academics and had a bright future ahead of him.

Although the scholarship fund serves as a beacon of light in the tragic situation, Edwards’ loved ones were still fighting for justice. Roy Oliver, the officer who killed Edwards, was charged with murder and is slated to start his trial in June.

Photos