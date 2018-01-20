The Internet Found Out What Kim & Kanye Named The New Baby And No One Can Stop Clowning Them

In case you care, Kim and Kanye had a new baby via surragate earlier this week. A baby girl.

Yes. That’s her name. Chicago.

My literal reaction to finding out Kim and Kanye named their baby Chicago West pic.twitter.com/62ubLpOqx2 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like the name of a hit new medical drama coming this fall on ABC. — Meredith (@themeredith) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like the pizza your mum gets from Aldi — Stephen Tries (@StephenTries) January 19, 2018

chicago west sounds like the name of nbc’s newest hit crime show lol — rayna 💫 (@cyclopsing) January 19, 2018

chicago west sounds like a nbc show that's a ripoff of law & order svu that debuted in the fall of 2007 that came on from 9:30 pm est. that only lasted one season because of bad ratings that returned in 2009 only to be cancelled again the following year — saint laurent mask (@nasmaraj) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like a power company. “ My Chicago West bill is SKY HIGH this month. Y’all gotta stop holdin my refrigerator door open all day and half the night like food just gonna appear!” — Tardy B (@Nothinbuttreble) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like a hospital. — king crissle (@crissles) January 19, 2018

