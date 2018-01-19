Jada Pinkett Smith, Her Mother And Daughter Willow Are Getting Their Own Facebook Talk Show

It looks like we’re going to get even more up-close and personal with the women in Jada Pinkett Smith‘s family.

According to Deadline, Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris are set to co-host their own upcoming talk-show for Facebook called Red Table Talks.

Deadlne notes that the idea of having all three of them involved was Norris’, whose vision is for the trio to tackle social and timely issues with an inter-generational family talk show format.

We can dig that!!!

In a video Jada recently posted on Facebook, she stressed to her fans how “excited” she is for what the future holds for this new venture.

“Hey Facebook family, it’s Jada! I just had to take a minute to tell you how excited I am and Willow and my Mom are..to bring to you ‘Red Table Talks’ to Facebook Watch…that’s right, we are coming to Facebook Watch!” she says in the camera.

“This show is an inter-generational show where we three women will sit down and discuss issues like sex, parenting, blended families, relationships, body image, fashion, beauty secrets…we’re gonna have a good time! We’re gonna share some tears, but most of all, we’re gonna share a lot of laughter!”

According to Jada, the show will filmed at the Smith’s personal home and will debut sometime in April.

We can’t wait!!!

