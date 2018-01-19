Force MDs, Hi Five, Ready For The World & More To Hit The Stage For An Epic 80s Vs 90s Music Battle

Battle of the Decades from Alisters Live on Vimeo.

Let the nostalgic vibes sink in.

Some of your favorite R&B bands from the 80s and 90s will hit MoreHouse College Kings Chapel to determine the best decade in music on February 16th in Atlanta. The concert is the brainchild of A-Listers Live CEO, Connie Mckendrick.

“It’s time to create magical memorable moments again,” Connie said of the upcoming show.

The dynamic set will feature Ready For The World, Hi Five, Force M.D’s, Troop, and Tony Toni Tone. Never before have all the legends graced the stage at the same time. The festivities will be hosted by Chubb Rock. “People want what A-Listers Live love, and we are here to give it to them,” Connie revealed.

Tickets are on sale now. Cop them here.

RELATED LINKS

PRESS PLAY: Rapper Saweetie’s Lyrical Game Will Leave You Shooketh

PRESS PLAY: Ledisi Gets Vulnerable In Stripped Down Lyric Video For ‘High’

PRESS PLAY: Rob Riley Makes His Directorial Debut With Demetria McKinney’s ‘Is This Love’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: