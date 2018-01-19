Entertainment News
Tyga And Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

The rapper and estranged reality star stepped up to support their baby mama.

Foxy NC Staff
iGo.live Launch Event - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Despite Blac Chyna’s tumultuous romantic relationships with baby daddies Tyga and Rob Kardashian, it seems in times of tragedy, the whole family steps in to help.

Blac Chyna’s assistant Lorena ‘Patty’ Hernandez has been hospitalized after suffering a hemorrhage. The mother of three is now in a coma, and a GoFundMe has been set  up to help with her medical expenses.

Rob donated $10K with Tyga pledging $5K towards the fund.

According to Chyna’s rep, Chyna has “been keeping [Hernandez’s] children at her house just to help out, this has actually been going on since before Christmas. It’s really heartbreaking and everybody is trying to help out as much as possible right now especially Chyna.”

Hernandez’s sister-in-law said that claim is not true, and Chyna only played a part in setting up the GoFundMe.

More than $30K has been raised on her behalf since Thursday.

SOURCE: DAILY MAIL 

