TJMS
Home > TJMS

‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Series Starring Gabrielle Union Scores NBC Pilot

Nicole Hyatt, Eurweb.com
4 reads
Leave a comment

There’s been movement this week on the untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character.

Variety reports that the project has been ordered to pilot at NBC. As previously reported, the network gave it a pilot production commitment back in October.

Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields.

Union will also executive produce in addition to starring.

It will be written and executive produced by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who previously worked together on NBC’s “The Blacklist.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Bad Boys” films, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave Entertainment, and 2.0 Entertainment.

Union and LeBron James are also set as executive producers on a project in development at ABC called “White Dave,” which is based on the life of series creator David E. Talbert.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Series Starring Gabrielle Union Scores NBC Pilot

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 4 hours ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 6 hours ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 16 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 18 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 19 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 21 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 23 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos