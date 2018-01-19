television
Home > Television

SAG Awards 2018

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-show

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will air this Sunday. Here are the nominees:

The following are the nominees:
Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
“The Big Sick”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“Mudbound”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Baby Driver”
“Dunkirk”
“Logan”
“Wonder Woman”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”
Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Marc Maron, “GLOW”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Black-ish”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“GLOW”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Veep”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Game of Thrones”
“GLOW”
“Homeland”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
The difference between the SAG Awards than the other major award shows is that the actors vote for the winners. Most of the time, the people who win are the ones who should win. Cool!  The SAG Awards are going to air live on TNT and TBS, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT).Are you going to watch?
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

18 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards was held on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. Black Hollywood looked absolutely radiant. We rounded up the top hairstyles on the red carpet and provided products to help you achieve the looks! Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite style or your favorite products to achieve the look you love.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 4 hours ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 6 hours ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 16 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 18 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 19 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 21 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 23 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos