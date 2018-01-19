SAG Awards 2018

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will air this Sunday. Here are the nominees:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul” Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya” Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes” Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project” Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water” Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound” Hong Chau, “Downsizing” Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick” Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture “The Big Sick” “Get Out” “Lady Bird” “Mudbound” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Baby Driver” “Dunkirk” “Logan” “Wonder Woman” “War for the Planet of the Apes” Television Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock” Jeff Daniels, “Godless” Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan” Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan” Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” David Harbour, “Stranger Things” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” Claire Foy, “The Crown” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Robin Wright, “House of Cards” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Marc Maron, “GLOW” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black” Alison Brie, “GLOW” Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series “The Crown” “Game of Thrones” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Stranger Things” “This Is Us” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series “Black-ish” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “GLOW” “Orange is the New Black” “Veep” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series “Game of Thrones” “GLOW” “Homeland” “Stranger Things” “The Walking Dead”

The difference between the SAG Awards than the other major award shows is that the actors vote for the winners. Most of the time, the people who win are the ones who should win. Cool! The SAG Awards are going to air live on TNT and TBS, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT).Are you going to watch?