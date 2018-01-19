Top Of The Morning: Tom Remebers His Mentor John H. Johnson

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/19/18- Today would have been the 100th birthday of Johnny H. Johnson, the founder of the iconic Jet and Ebony magazine. Tom remembers back to the days when he used to work for Johnson and how he turned thing around to him. He taught Tom how to super serve the African-American community.

