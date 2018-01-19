Morning Minute: ‘Donald Trump & The Porn Star’

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/19/18- We found out this week that Donald Trump paid a stripper $130,000 to keep quiet about their randevu with each other before the 2016 election. Naturally comedian Chris Paul decided to warp all about it.

