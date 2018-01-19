The Bamma Of The Week Is Mitch McConnell & The GOP

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/19/18- It’s been a heck of week with the Presidents stripper Stormy Daniels spilling the tea, the White House doctor lying about Trump’s health, Eric Trump saying his dad only sees green and Chris Christie being denied VIP entrance at the airport. However, Huggy elected Mitch McConnell and the GOP because they better avoid a government shutdown!

