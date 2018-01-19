Tom & Sybil Throw It Back To Barack Obama’s First Inauguration

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tom and Sybil throw it back to 2009 to the weekend President Barack Obama was sworn into office for the first time. Tom, Sybil and the TJMS crew headed to Washington D.C. where they broadcasted live from Ben’s Chili Bowl with an interview from Barack Obama.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: