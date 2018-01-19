TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: New App Educates People On Voting In Their State

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

We constantly hear over and over how important it is for people to register to vote not just for the presidential elections, but congressional and local elections. The battle is won in the local elections and people still aren’t getting it.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with radio talk show host of The Karen Hunter show on Sirius XM and journalist Karen Hunter on the Party Of Lincoln app designed to educate and help people with registering to vote and understanding their local elections.

“Well I started as kind of a to be snarky, because that’s how I am. And what I realized very quickly was that there’s nota very easy for people to register to vote,” explained Hunter. “And you know we’ve called on people to not just be civically engaged but to vote with purpose and a Party Lincoln app which is non partisan we educate so there are pepole on there like historian Kenneth C. Davis who gave the history of the electoral college.”

The app educates people on what voting is, how it works but also lets people know how they can vote in their own states.

Hunter is passionate about people getting out to vote because it’s important. “Voting should be strategic it should not be emotional. It should be a power based moved as we saw in Alabama,” expressed Hunter.

You can find the app Party Of Lincoln on the Apple and Google Play store.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inside Her Story: New App Educates People On Voting In Their State

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 49 mins ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 3 hours ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 13 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 15 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 16 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 18 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 20 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 22 hours ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos