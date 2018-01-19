Inside Her Story: New App Educates People On Voting In Their State

Your browser does not support iframes.

We constantly hear over and over how important it is for people to register to vote not just for the presidential elections, but congressional and local elections. The battle is won in the local elections and people still aren’t getting it.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with radio talk show host of The Karen Hunter show on Sirius XM and journalist Karen Hunter on the Party Of Lincoln app designed to educate and help people with registering to vote and understanding their local elections.

“Well I started as kind of a to be snarky, because that’s how I am. And what I realized very quickly was that there’s nota very easy for people to register to vote,” explained Hunter. “And you know we’ve called on people to not just be civically engaged but to vote with purpose and a Party Lincoln app which is non partisan we educate so there are pepole on there like historian Kenneth C. Davis who gave the history of the electoral college.”

The app educates people on what voting is, how it works but also lets people know how they can vote in their own states.

Hunter is passionate about people getting out to vote because it’s important. “Voting should be strategic it should not be emotional. It should be a power based moved as we saw in Alabama,” expressed Hunter.

You can find the app Party Of Lincoln on the Apple and Google Play store.

