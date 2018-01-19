Anika Noni Rose Honored To Voice Lorraine Hansberry In Documentary

Your browser does not support iframes.

We know her from Dream Girls, For Colored Girls and the BET hit show The Quad, actress Anika Noni Rose is in everything and we love it! Now she’s featured as the voice of Lorraine Hansberry in the documentary American Masters-Lorriane Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart on PBS.

“Yes I’m doing Lorraine’s voice in the documentary. It’s a pretty phenomenal piece because it shows Lorraine in a light that a lot of people don’t know,” explained Rose. “She’s a very strong and radical woman… she was so forward thinking and intelligent and imaginative.”

Rose plays Dr. Eva Fletcher on the BET show The Quad and can’t wait for everyone to see season 2. “The Quad is coming back with a bang. It’s going to be a pretty good season, an exciting season,” expressed Rose.

“I think that there’s a lot more humor this season then there was last year,” said Rose. She was quick to put in that her character doesn’t get to have as much fun. “Now am I allowed to be light this season, no. Your girl is feening for some comedy.”

Rose recently revealed that she was assaulted on plane and tried to press charges that continue to be dropped.

“You know what’s interesting, what im learning having spoken about it for the first time about two days ago that I had put it in some compartment that allowed me to function,” explained Rose. “I find myself this week and the past two days becoming very emotional and it bothers me.”

