‘Black Lightning’ Electrifies Twitter

Mara Brock Akil's New Show Snags 100% On Rotten Tomatoes!

Mara Brock Akil made her triumphant return to the CW with Black Lightning on Tuesday night, and it was a ratings smash.

According to Variety, Black Lightning came in with 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic. It pulled in about 2.3 million viewers, and stats like that makes it the biggest premiere on The CW in two years! The numbers are only expected to get better with DVR and On Demand views. Series star, Cress Williams (aka, Scooter from Living Single) thanked watchers for the outpouring of support on Instagram.

The show also dominated on Twitter. The love for Black Lightning also made its way to Rotten Tomatoes, where the show has a 100% rating!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And while stars from the CW’s other DC shows promoted Black Lightning on Twitter, Black Lighting is not part of the Arrowverse along with the CW’s other superhero shoes even though its a CW property. As such, it’s not likely that there will ever be any crossovers with The Flash. After some thought, fans were fine with that move, though. In fact, its unlikely any of them will notice because they were too busy gushing about the show.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As much action as there was to enjoy on the show, viewers also loved the human drama that rounded out the premiere as it touched on topics like police brutality and family bonds.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In conclusion, you should expect to see #BlackLightning trending on Twitter next week.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

