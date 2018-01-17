How’s Your Black Trivia? Join Tony Rock On ‘Black Card Revoked’!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ever wish there was a show that tested people on their African-American knowledge? Like both the social, intellection and knowledgeable trivia? Well, comedian, Tony Rock is the host of a new BET show called Black Card Revoked that does just that!

“It’s a game show based on a funny game that people have been playing all over the country,” explained Rock. “It’s trivia based on Black history.”

Along with the history, you can expect some funny trivia questions too. “It can also be something super funny like when a good time to touch a Black girls hair,” laughed Rock.

Catch Black Card Revoked on BET Thursday’s. Get your family and friends to play along!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: