Rev. Al Sharpton: Is President Trump Racist?

If the question of President Donald Trump being a racist wasn’t a thought before it’s definitely been one now after his comments on immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African Nations. Rev. Al Sharpton lays it down the truth of it all.

“He has no problem continually saying racist things, being identified with a racist like David Duke,” explained Sharpton. “If you’re comfortable with racists and racism, you’re racist.”

Sharpton has established that Trump is a racist so the next thing to ask is what are we going to do about it?

“Don’t be in denial,” exclaimed Sharpton. “We have got to go out and change this Congress this year so that everything that he proposes is checked.”

