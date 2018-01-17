TJMS
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Calls Singing Show The ‘Vocal Game Of Thrones’

Fox has a new music competition show called The FOUR: Battle for Stardom that’s different from any other show you’ve probably watched. DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainer, music producer Chris Walk and Sean “Diddy” Combs are all judges on this fresh and new singing platform.

“It’s like a vocal game of thrones. There are four seats already taken and those are the four. You have four up and coming artists who are already in those seats,” explained Diddy. “And then you have challengers who can challenge one of the four to take their seats. It makes incredible t.v. and it’s just so combative.”

What makes this show so different is that anyone at home watching could be on the show the following week!

“This is the best show that we have yet. You can be at home and then all of a sudden be up there challenging the four,” explained Diddy. People can send in a video of themselves via social media for a shot at the show. “It really gives people the power to really embrace social media.”

Besides the show, Diddy has been doing very well with his business ventures and we want to know what the focus is for him.

“Revolt (his company) is my main focus in really really getting that company right and getting my brand off the ground,” expressed Diddy. “I want to make sure that we have creative freedom and a place to call home.”

The FOUR: Battle for Stardom on Fox Thursday’s at 8 pm.

