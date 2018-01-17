Guy’s Got A Grip: What’s With Anti LBT People!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/17/18- Comedian Guy Torry has joined to the TJMS on Monday’s and Wednesday’s! His bit is Guys Got A Grip where he talks about things that really get him. Today Torry tears into people who don’t like LBT’s. LBT stands for lower back tattoos! Torry gets into it with a woman at a Proud Mary showing about Taraji’s LBT.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: