Top Of The Morning: Look What Slipped Through The Cracks!

1/17/18- While Trump was running his mouth about immigrants from African countries, the story of his involvement with a “female dancer” has come out. Tom, Sybil and Guy Torry wonder how much worse can Trump really get!

