Morning Minute: Donald Trump Lies About Black Approval Rating

1/17/18- Donald Trump tweeted that his approval rating with African-Americans has doubled when in fact it’s a lie, a really big lie! If anything African-Americans have expressed how much they disapprove of everything that the President has said.

Unemployment for Black Americans is the lowest ever recorded. Trump approval ratings with Black Americans has doubled. Thank you, and it will get even (much) better! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

