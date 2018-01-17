TJMS
Home > TJMS

Shaun T Wants You To Transform Your Body

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s getting into the middle of January and some people are still going strong with their New Year’s Resolution while others are reaching a wall. And specifically exercising is usually the one that gets people every year.

What can you do to keep the momentum going? Join exercise expert Shaun T’Shaun T. Transform America Tour!

“I’m really excited about this year and to bring people a new thought process into transformation,” expressed Shaun T.

Lots of people hit a wall after getting into a workout, because of the pressure to do good and stay consistent. Shaun T. calls this the implementation dip.

“What the implementation dip is, it starts with the excitement and pressure you put on yourself,” explains Shaun T. “Then it happens to everyone a little bit in, you have a slight dip.”

Knowing this, what can you one do to avoid the implementation dip? “The thing is I’m giving people a free pass to understand that this happens,” says Shaun T. “If you get past this implementation dip then you end up at a much higher level than when you started.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Shaun T Wants You To Transform Your Body

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black woman text messaging in the rain
Winter Weather Causes Closings And Delays In The…
 3 hours ago
01.17.18
Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave…
 14 hours ago
01.17.18
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
HB Exclusive: Q+A With Agunda Okeyo, Founder Of…
 21 hours ago
01.17.18
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
 21 hours ago
01.17.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 24 hours ago
01.16.18
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 day ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Photos