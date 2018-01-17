Shaun T Wants You To Transform Your Body

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s getting into the middle of January and some people are still going strong with their New Year’s Resolution while others are reaching a wall. And specifically exercising is usually the one that gets people every year.

What can you do to keep the momentum going? Join exercise expert Shaun T’s Shaun T. Transform America Tour!

“I’m really excited about this year and to bring people a new thought process into transformation,” expressed Shaun T.

Lots of people hit a wall after getting into a workout, because of the pressure to do good and stay consistent. Shaun T. calls this the implementation dip.

“What the implementation dip is, it starts with the excitement and pressure you put on yourself,” explains Shaun T. “Then it happens to everyone a little bit in, you have a slight dip.”

Knowing this, what can you one do to avoid the implementation dip? “The thing is I’m giving people a free pass to understand that this happens,” says Shaun T. “If you get past this implementation dip then you end up at a much higher level than when you started.”

