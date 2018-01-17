TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Little Known Black History Fact: Frankie Muse Freeman

D.L. Chandler
2 reads
Leave a comment

Frankie Muse Freeman was a trailblazing legal pioneer who enjoyed a decades-long career and achieved many high marks. Ms. Freeman passed away on January 12, and a nation fondly remembers one of its brightest civil rights stars.

She was born Marie Frankie Muse on November 12, 1916 and raised in Danville, Virginia. As a teenager, she entered Hampton Institute (now University), her mother’s alma mater. She then entered Howard University School of Law and earned her law degree in 1947.

Freeman’s legal career exploded onto the national stage when she served as the lead attorney in the Davis vs. St. Louis Housing Authority matter for the NAACP in 1954. The landmark case helped to end racial discrimination in public housing, and she settled in the St. Louis region after winning the case.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Freeman to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the first Black woman to serve in that role. Freeman served under several presidents until 1979 for the Commission. Adding to her achievements, Freeman was also the 14th president of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and served on several boards across St. Louis and nationally.

In 1990, she was named to the National Bar Association’s Hall of Fame, and in 2003, Freeman published her biography, A Song of Faith and Hope.

Freeman was 101 years of age.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Frankie Muse Freeman

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 14 hours ago
01.16.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 18 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 20 hours ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
 1 day ago
01.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 3 days ago
01.14.18
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Photos