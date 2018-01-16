Entertainment News
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate

The healthy baby girl was born 7lbs and 6oz on Monday.

The West family just got a little bigger.

Reality star Kim Kardashian and husband rapper Kanye West welcomed a healthy baby girl Monday morning, TMZ reports. 

Kim titled her announcement to her fans saying “We’re So In Love.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.

Kanye and Kim opted to have their third chid by surrogate after Kim had life-threatening complications after the birth of her son, Saint.

Kim suffers from placenta accreta and was warned carrying another child may kill her.

According to reports, their surrogate lives in the San Diego area, and it’s unclear whether the child was born at Cedars Sinai in L.A., where Saint & North were born.

Congrats to the couple!

SOURCE: TMZ

 

