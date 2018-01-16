News
Home > News

Solor Powered Town

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
US President Barack Obama lifts a solar

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

How cool is this? is a town outside of Fort Myers, Florida is the first fully solar-powered town. WOW! The city produces more energy than the citizens can use!

 

Would you move to a city like that? 

Rodarte - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Tessa Thompson's Top 10 Style Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Tessa Thompson's Top 10 Style Moments

Continue reading Tessa Thompson’s Top 10 Style Moments

Tessa Thompson's Top 10 Style Moments

Tessa Thompson has been making strides, acting in films like Dear White People and Creed. She's also a star on HBO's hit show, Westworld. The best part of her demanding acting career is all the red carpets we get to see her on! Check out our top 10 style moments from Tessa Thompson.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 3 hours ago
01.16.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 6 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 8 hours ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 10 hours ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 13 hours ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 14 hours ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 18 hours ago
01.16.18
Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For…
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
 22 hours ago
01.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 2 days ago
01.14.18
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Photos