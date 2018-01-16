2018 NAACP Image Awards on TV One

Did you watch the NAACP Image Awards last night? If not, here is the full list of winners.

President’s Award

WINNER: Danny Glover

Chairman’s Award

WINNER: William Lucy

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Ava DuVernay

Bruno Mars

Chadwick Boseman

Chance the Rapper

Issa Rae

Jay-Z

Recording:

Outstanding New Artist

Demetria McKinney – “Officially Yours” (eOne Music)

Kevin Ross – “The Awakening” (Motown/Capitol Records)

Khalid – “American Teen” (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)

WINNER: SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Vic Mensa – “The Autobiography” (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Brian McKnight – Genesis (SoNo Recording Group)

WINNER: Bruno Mars – Versace On the Floor (Atlantic Records)

Charlie Wilson – In It to Win It (RCA Records/P Music Group)

JAY-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Female Artist

Andra Day – Stand Up For Something (Warner Bros. Records)

Beyoncé – Die With You (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Ledisi – Let Love Rule (Verve Label Group)

WINNER: Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman (Capitol Records)

SZA – Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)

Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. – “I’m Blessed” (RCA Records/P Music Group)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself” (Capitol Records)

SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Boundless – Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)

Dreams and Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)

WINNER: Petite Afrique – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Poetry In Motion – Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)

So It Is – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Close – Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)

Crossover Live From Music City – Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)

WINNER: Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Heart. Passion. Pursuit. – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Let Them Fall In Love – CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

Gods – Maxwell (Columbia Records)

High – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

WINNER: That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

“Honest” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

“Surefire (Piano Version)” – John Legend (Columbia Records)

WINNER: “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

“U + Me” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Gonna Be Alright” – Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

“Insecure” – Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

“The Story of O.J.” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

Outstanding Album

4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

WINNER: DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Genesis – Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)

In It To Win It – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Television:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers (HBO)

WINNER: black-ish (ABC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Anthony Anderson – black-ish(ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Friends from College(Netflix)

RonReaco Lee – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – Orange is the New Black(Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Niecy Nash – Claws (TNT)

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ernie Hudson – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

WINNER: Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

John David Washington – Ballers (HBO)

Omar Miller – Ballers (HBO)

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WINNER: Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Greenleaf (OWN)

WINNER: Power (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

This Is Us (NBC)

Underground (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Mike Colter – Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix)

WINNER: Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Underground (WGN America)

Kerry Washington – Scandal (ABC)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX)

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bryshere Gray – Empire (FOX)

Dondre Whitfield – Queen Sugar (OWN)

WINNER: Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)

Jussie Smollett – Empire (FOX)

Trai Byers – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN)

WINNER: Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

Flint (Lifetime)

Shots Fired (FOX)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

WINNER: The New Edition Story (BET)

When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Bryshere Grey – The New Edition Story (BET)

WINNER: Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime)

Laurence Fishburne – Madiba (BET)

Mack Wilds – Shots Fired (FOX)

Woody McClain – The New Edition Story (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Jill Scott – Flint (Lifetime)

Oprah Winfrey – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

WINNER: Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Sanaa Lathan – Shots Fired (FOX)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

News One Now (TV One)

Oprah’s Master Class (OWN)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama (BET)

WINNER: Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

WINNER: The Real (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

Shark Tank (ABC)

WINNER: The Manns (TV One)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)

Black Girls Rock! 2017 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas (Netflix)

Def Comedy Jam 25 (Netflix)

WINNER: Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNER: Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Free Rein (Netflix)

Nella the Princess Knight (Nickelodeon)

Project Mc² (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

WINNER: Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ethan Hutchison – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Lonnie Chavis – This Is Us (NBC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Michael Rainey – Power (Starz)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Fredricka Whitfield – Fredricka Whitfield (CNN)

Morgan Freeman – The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Neil deGrasse Tyson – StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)

WINNER: Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Video (ABC)

Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill – SC6 with Michael and Jemele (ESPN)

WINNER: LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Writing: Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Aziz Ansari – Master of None WINNER: Janine Barrois – Claws Justin Simien – Dear White People Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO) Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series Anthony Sparks – Queen Sugar Ava DuVernay – Queen Sugar Erica Anderson – Greenleaf WINNER: Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired Vera Herbert – This Is Us Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special WINNER: Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story – Night Two (BET) Alison McDonald – An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (Amazon) Cas Sigers-Beedles – When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One) May Chan – An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance (Amazon) Peter Landesman, Alexander Woo, George C. Wolfe – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO) Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture Dee Rees, Virgil Williams – Mudbound (Netflix) Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick (Amazon Studios) WINNER: Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) Mark Boal – Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) Directing: Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series WINNER: Anton Cropper – black-ish (ABC) Barry Jenkins – Dear White People (Netflix) Justin Simien – Dear White People (Netflix) Spike Lee – She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix) Ken Whittingham – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series WINNER: Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) Ernest R. Dickerson – The Deuce (HBO) Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired (FOX) Jeffrey Byrd – Switched at Birth (Freeform) Jonathan Demme – Shots Fired (FOX) Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special WINNER: Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO) Chris Robinson – The New Edition Story – Night 1 (BET) Codie Elaine Oliver – Black Love (OWN) Kevin Hooks – Madiba – Night 2 (BET) Mark Ford – Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. (A&E) Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture Dee Rees – Mudbound (Netflix) WINNER: Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) Malcolm D. Lee – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) Reginald Hudlin – Marshall (Open Road Films) Stella Meghie – Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures) Animated/CGI: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance David Oyelowo – The Lion Guard (Disney Junior) Kerry Washington – Cars 3 (Disney/Pixar) Loretta Devine – Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel) WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central) Yvette Nicole Brown – Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior) The 2018 NAACP Image Awards aired Monday night at 9 p.m. on TV One. Many winners were announced at a non-televised gala dinner celebration that took place Sunday night.

