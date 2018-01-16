2018 NAACP Image Awards on TV One

Did you watch the NAACP Image Awards last night? If not, here is the full list of winners.
President’s Award
WINNER: Danny Glover
Chairman’s Award
WINNER: William Lucy
Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Ava DuVernay
Bruno Mars
Chadwick Boseman
Chance the Rapper
Issa Rae
Jay-Z
Recording:
Outstanding New Artist
Demetria McKinney – “Officially Yours” (eOne Music)
Kevin Ross – “The Awakening” (Motown/Capitol Records)
Khalid – “American Teen” (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)
WINNER: SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Vic Mensa – “The Autobiography” (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)
Outstanding Male Artist
Brian McKnight – Genesis (SoNo Recording Group)
WINNER: Bruno Mars – Versace On the Floor (Atlantic Records)
Charlie Wilson – In It to Win It (RCA Records/P Music Group)
JAY-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Female Artist
Andra Day – Stand Up For Something (Warner Bros. Records)
Beyoncé – Die With You (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Ledisi – Let Love Rule (Verve Label Group)
WINNER: Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman (Capitol Records)
SZA – Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)
Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. – “I’m Blessed” (RCA Records/P Music Group)
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself” (Capitol Records)
SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Jazz Album
Boundless – Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)
Dreams and Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)
WINNER: Petite Afrique – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)
Poetry In Motion – Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)
So It Is – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Close – Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)
Crossover Live From Music City – Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)
WINNER: Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)
Heart. Passion. Pursuit. – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)
Let Them Fall In Love – CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
Gods – Maxwell (Columbia Records)
High – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)
Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
WINNER: That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)
“Honest” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)
“Surefire (Piano Version)” – John Legend (Columbia Records)
WINNER: “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
“U + Me” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Gonna Be Alright” – Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)
WINNER: “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
“Insecure” – Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)
“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
“The Story of O.J.” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
Outstanding Album
4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
WINNER: DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Genesis – Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)
In It To Win It – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)
Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Television:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers (HBO)
WINNER: black-ish (ABC)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Anthony Anderson – black-ish(ABC)
Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Friends from College(Netflix)
RonReaco Lee – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks – Orange is the New Black(Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Loretta Devine – The Carmichael Show (NBC)
Niecy Nash – Claws (TNT)
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ernie Hudson – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
WINNER: Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)
John David Washington – Ballers (HBO)
Omar Miller – Ballers (HBO)
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
WINNER: Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)
Tichina Arnold – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf (OWN)
WINNER: Power (Starz)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
This Is Us (NBC)
Underground (WGN America)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)
Mike Colter – Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix)
WINNER: Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Underground (WGN America)
Kerry Washington – Scandal (ABC)
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX)
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bryshere Gray – Empire (FOX)
Dondre Whitfield – Queen Sugar (OWN)
WINNER: Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)
Jussie Smollett – Empire (FOX)
Trai Byers – Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN)
WINNER: Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special
Flint (Lifetime)
Shots Fired (FOX)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
WINNER: The New Edition Story (BET)
When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Bryshere Grey – The New Edition Story (BET)
WINNER: Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime)
Laurence Fishburne – Madiba (BET)
Mack Wilds – Shots Fired (FOX)
Woody McClain – The New Edition Story (BET)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jill Scott – Flint (Lifetime)
Oprah Winfrey – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
WINNER: Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime)
Regina King – American Crime (ABC)
Sanaa Lathan – Shots Fired (FOX)
Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)
News One Now (TV One)
Oprah’s Master Class (OWN)
The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama (BET)
WINNER: Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Super Soul Sunday (OWN)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
WINNER: The Real (Syndicated)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)
Shark Tank (ABC)
WINNER: The Manns (TV One)
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)
Black Girls Rock! 2017 (BET)
Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas (Netflix)
Def Comedy Jam 25 (Netflix)
WINNER: Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Children’s Program
WINNER: Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Free Rein (Netflix)
Nella the Princess Knight (Nickelodeon)
Project Mc² (Netflix)
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
WINNER: Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ethan Hutchison – Queen Sugar (OWN)
Lonnie Chavis – This Is Us (NBC)
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)
Michael Rainey – Power (Starz)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Fredricka Whitfield – Fredricka Whitfield (CNN)
Morgan Freeman – The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Neil deGrasse Tyson – StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)
WINNER: Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Video (ABC)
Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill – SC6 with Michael and Jemele (ESPN)
WINNER: LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Outstanding Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Get Out (Universal Pictures)
WINNER: Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Marshall (Open Road Films)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Algee Smith – Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Chadwick Boseman – Marshall (Open Road Films)
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Columbia Pictures)
Idris Elba – The Mountain Between Us (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)
Danai Gurira – All Eyez on Me (Summit Entertainment)
Halle Berry – Kidnap (Aviron Pictures)
Natalie Paul – Crown Heights (Amazon Studios)
WINNER: Octavia Spencer – Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Idris Elba – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
Laurence Fishburne – Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios)
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Nnamdi Asomugha – Crown Heights (Amazon Studios)
Sterling K. Brown – Marshall (Open Road Films)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Audra McDonald – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)
Keesha Sharp – Marshall (Open Road Films)
Regina Hall – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Tessa Thompson – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
WINNER: Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios)
Mudbound (Netflix)
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (Annapurna Pictures)
Wind River (Acacia Filmed Entertainment)
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
I Called Him Morgan (Submarine Deluxe/Filmrise)
WINNER: STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities (Firelight Films)
The Rape of Recy Taylor (Augusta Films)
Whose Streets? (Magnolia Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Birth of a Movement (PBS)
Black Love (OWN)
WINNER: The 44th President: In His Own Words (History)
The Defiant Ones (HBO)
What the Health (AUM Films and Media + First Spark Media)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
WINNER: Janine Barrois – Claws
Justin Simien – Dear White People
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Anthony Sparks – Queen Sugar
Ava DuVernay – Queen Sugar
Erica Anderson – Greenleaf
WINNER: Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired
Vera Herbert – This Is Us
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
WINNER: Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story – Night Two (BET)
Alison McDonald – An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (Amazon)
Cas Sigers-Beedles – When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)
May Chan – An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance (Amazon)
Peter Landesman, Alexander Woo, George C. Wolfe – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Dee Rees, Virgil Williams – Mudbound (Netflix)
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick (Amazon Studios)
WINNER: Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Mark Boal – Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Directing:
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Anton Cropper – black-ish (ABC)
Barry Jenkins – Dear White People (Netflix)
Justin Simien – Dear White People (Netflix)
Spike Lee – She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)
Ken Whittingham – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
WINNER: Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Ernest R. Dickerson – The Deuce (HBO)
Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired (FOX)
Jeffrey Byrd – Switched at Birth (Freeform)
Jonathan Demme – Shots Fired (FOX)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
WINNER: Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Chris Robinson – The New Edition Story – Night 1 (BET)
Codie Elaine Oliver – Black Love (OWN)
Kevin Hooks – Madiba – Night 2 (BET)
Mark Ford – Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. (A&E)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Dee Rees – Mudbound (Netflix)
WINNER: Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Malcolm D. Lee – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Reginald Hudlin – Marshall (Open Road Films)
Stella Meghie – Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)
Animated/CGI:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
David Oyelowo – The Lion Guard (Disney Junior)
Kerry Washington – Cars 3 (Disney/Pixar)
Loretta Devine – Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)
Yvette Nicole Brown – Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
The 2018 NAACP Image Awards aired Monday night at 9 p.m. on TV One. Many winners were announced at a non-televised gala dinner celebration that took place Sunday night.