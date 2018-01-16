Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To Join Power & Talk Den Of Thieves

Foxy NC staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

50 Cent, Gerard Butler

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

50 Cent and Gerard Butler sit down to discuss their new film Den of Thieves, working together on Power and the proper way to say 50 Cent. In their new movie, which hits theaters this Friday, January 19th, an elite unit from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs squares off against a crew of successful thieves who plan a seemingly impossible heist — the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber round out the cast of this movie and it’s a must see. A slow start that picks up quickly and leaves you with your jaw on the ground by the end of the movie is the first must see movie of the year.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To Join Power & Talk Den Of Thieves

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black woman text messaging in the rain
Winter Weather Causes Closings And Delays In The…
 2 hours ago
01.17.18
Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave…
 14 hours ago
01.17.18
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
HB Exclusive: Q+A With Agunda Okeyo, Founder Of…
 21 hours ago
01.17.18
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
 21 hours ago
01.17.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 24 hours ago
01.16.18
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 day ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Photos