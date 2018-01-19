Sports
Home > Sports

1 Step Closer To The Super Bowl!

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
New York Giants v New York Jets

Source: Rich Barnes / Getty

We are one game from seeing who is going to play in the Super Bowl.

MATCHUP                                                 TIME (ET)

AFC Championship

Jackson                New England                 3:05 PM

NFC Championship

Minnesota            Philadelphia                   6:40 PM

 

ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes

7 photos Launch gallery

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes

     

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 4 hours ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 6 hours ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 16 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 18 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 19 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 21 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 24 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos