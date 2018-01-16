Inside Her Story: The Story Of Women Targeted By Sex Offenders

Your browser does not support iframes.

In 2009, police discovered the bodies of 11 women in the home of a sex offender who targeted African-American prostitutes and crack addicts. Filmmaker Laura Paglin made the crime documentary Unseen to tell the story of the women killed and of the survivors.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with filmmaker Laura Paglin and survivor Vanessa Gay on this tragic story and eye-opening film.

“Well, I have to say originally I had some real doubts about making this film. I didn’t know what I could contribute. I didn’t want to focus on getting inside the mind of a serial killer,” explained Paglin. “When I began speaking to some of the family members I realized that some of these women were intelligent, charming and some of these women could have been my friends.”

Creating the film was no easy task, especially for Gay who had to recall some hard memories in the making of the film.

“It was one of the hardest things I ever had to do. Because I felt so alone the whole time through the addiction through all of that,” expressed Gay. “To see other women and other victims it was just, that was me.”

In filming the documentary, Paglin’s eyes were opened up to the corruption in the justice system.

“I think I didn’t want to just completely bash police, but just as many people scorned the victims for being addicts it carried over to the police,” explained Paglin. “I think it shows, you know, a cross section where there are some neighbors that cared and some that didn’t. The film looks into why this almost happened in plain sight for almost two years.”

Catch the documentary on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Hulu. It will be released on DVD/Bluray on January 23.

