TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: The Story Of Women Targeted By Sex Offenders

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

In 2009, police discovered the bodies of 11 women in the home of a sex offender who targeted African-American prostitutes and crack addicts. Filmmaker Laura Paglin made the crime documentary Unseen to tell the story of the women killed and of the survivors.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with filmmaker Laura Paglin and survivor Vanessa Gay on this tragic story and eye-opening film.

“Well, I have to say originally I had some real doubts about making this film. I didn’t know what I could contribute. I didn’t want to focus on getting inside the mind of a serial killer,” explained Paglin. “When I began speaking to some of the family members I realized that some of these women were intelligent, charming and some of these women could have been my friends.”

Creating the film was no easy task, especially for Gay who had to recall some hard memories in the making of the film.

“It was one of the hardest things I ever had to do. Because I felt so alone the whole time through the addiction through all of that,” expressed Gay. “To see other women and other victims it was just, that was me.”

In filming the documentary, Paglin’s eyes were opened up to the corruption in the justice system.

“I think I didn’t want to just completely bash police, but just as many people scorned the victims for being addicts it carried over to the police,” explained Paglin. “I think it shows, you know, a cross section where there are some neighbors that cared and some that didn’t. The film looks into why this almost happened in plain sight for almost two years.”

Catch the documentary on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Hulu. It will be released on DVD/Bluray on January 23.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inside Her Story: The Story Of Women Targeted By Sex Offenders

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 3 hours ago
01.16.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 6 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 8 hours ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 10 hours ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 13 hours ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 14 hours ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 18 hours ago
01.16.18
Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For…
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
 22 hours ago
01.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 2 days ago
01.14.18
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Photos