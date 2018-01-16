Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

Things keep going from bad to worse for the troubled actor.

Danielle Jennings
1 reads
Leave a comment

Rivaled only by Harvey Weinstein, few are having a larger fall from grace than actor Kevin Spacey, who within the last few months has gone from celebrated thespian to one of the biggest pariahs in Hollywood due to multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The latest news surrounding the actor involves alleged acts of racism while on the set of House of Cards.

Currently staying as far away from the spotlight as possible, Kevin Spacey still managed to find himself in the news and this time it’s not regarding sexual assault violations, but instead he’s being accused of repeated acts of racism while on the set of his former show, the Netflix hit House of Cards. In an exclusive with the New York Daily News, reports have surfaced that Spacey regularly used the N-word while on set and even refused to shake hands of black crew members.

Via New York Daily News:

During filming of the first season of the presidential Netflix drama, Spacey allegedly used the N-word when he told his security manager that he didn’t want black security personnel watching the show trailer, according to Earl Blue, the head of VIP Protective Services.

Blue told the Daily Mail that he complained to set managers about Spacey, who responded that “that’s just the way he is.”

Eric Lyles, Blue’s employee, also claimed that Spacey refused to shake the hands of any black security guards on set.

Blue also claims that after his complaints, the $1.1 million contract for his company VIP Protective Services was not renewed and that he was shocked by the outcome because he had received nothing but praise for his work.

In addition to revealing the disturbing on set behavior of Spacey, Blue said he also plans to sue the disgraced actor for loss of income that he would have received if he was still employed with the show.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show

Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black woman text messaging in the rain
Winter Weather Causes Closings And Delays In The…
 2 hours ago
01.17.18
Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave…
 14 hours ago
01.17.18
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
HB Exclusive: Q+A With Agunda Okeyo, Founder Of…
 21 hours ago
01.17.18
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
 21 hours ago
01.17.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 24 hours ago
01.16.18
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 day ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Photos